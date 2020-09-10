Kids Teeth donates meals to front line workers at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant pediatric dentist office Kids Teeth delivered lunch to front line workers at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital on Aug. 21. Kids Teeth partnered with local organization FLAG Charleston to fund the meals for ER workers.
FLAG (Front Line Appreciation Group) Charleston formed in April with a mission of supporting local restaurants while also feeding those on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus. Donations are used to purchase meals from local restaurant partners and then distributed to front line workers at local hospitals, express care centers and mobile testing sites.
As of late August, FLAG Charleston had received more than $22,000 in donations, providing 2,827 meals to front line workers.
Kids Teeth, with two offices in Mount Pleasant, supports several local charities and organizations. Earlier this year, Kids Teeth partnered with I Heart Hungry Kids, a local nonprofit organization that empowers kids to beat hunger through hands-on service, community outreach, and food advocacy. Kids Teeth also supports various local organizations with donations that help support the Lowcountry Buddy Walk, Walk for Autism, Lifeline Children’s Services, school PTA’s and community events.
“Like everyone, we too have been in awe of the work hospital and medical teams have done to care for coronavirus patients,” said Dr. Will MacDonald and Dr. Mike Myers, board certified pediatric dentists. “They have gone above and beyond to save lives. Providing lunch for ER workers at Roper St. Francis is just a small way we can express our gratitude. We would encourage other local businesses to donate to FLAG Charleston, which not only supports front line workers but also local restaurants that need our help too.”
Learn more about FLAG Charleston at flagcharleston.org. Learn more about Kids Teeth at kidsteeth.com.