Kauker & Associates Earns Ameriprise Client Experience Award

Christopher Kauker, a financial advisor with Kauker & Associates, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Mount Pleasant has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.
This award was given to Kauker because of his ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0* and maintained stellar business results.
The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients. Less than 15 percent of Ameriprise practices have earned this distinct honor.
For more information, please contact Christopher Kauker at 843-352-8287 or visit the Ameriprise office at 75 Port City Landing.
Ameriprise Financial, is a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors with extensive asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.