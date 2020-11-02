You have permission to edit this article.
Jason Munday new business development leader at SeamonWhiteside

SeamonWhiteside, civil engineering and landscape architecture firm, recently welcomed Jason Munday to the Mount Pleasant and Summerville office locations in his new role as the Lowcountry business development leader.

As a principal of the firm, Munday's 14 years at SeamonWhiteside and professional experience working in civil engineering and land planning will provide clients with innovation, collaboration and responsiveness. Jason recently moved from SeamonWhiteside’s office in Charlotte, N.C. to help lead the Lowcountry region, focusing on zoning, land development, proposals and project management.

