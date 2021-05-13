JacksonBuilt Custom Homes wins three PRISM Awards

Builder JacksonBuilt Custom Homes won three PRISM Awards from the Charleston Home Builders Association. The awards were presented virtually this year.
JacksonBuilt won the Customer Service award, which is based on online reviews from customers posted on sites like Houzz, Google and GuildQuality. The company also received the Custom Builder Website award for its newly redesigned website at jacksonbuilthomes.com.
The company also was honored with the Single Family Home $2-2.5 Million award for a custom home on Daniel Island.
The Charleston Home Builders Association has been recognizing local home builders since 1988. PRISM Awards are given for excellence in sales, marketing and construction as well as green building and remodeling. JacksonBuilt has won a total of 16 PRISM Awards since its founding in 2008.
“It’s a real honor to be recognized by the Charleston Home Builders Association for our work in building exceptional custom homes around Charleston,” said Richard Jackson, owner and president. “The Customer Service award is particularly special because that is one of the hallmarks of our company. We have an uncompromising commitment to quality and service as we bring our clients’ visions to life.”
JacksonBuilt Homes also was honored by GuildQuality with a 2021 Guildmaster Award for its commitment to customer satisfaction. GuildQuality is a customer surveying platform used by home builders, remodelers, contractors, and real estate companies.