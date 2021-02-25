Jackie Foster joins TargetMarket as director of business development

Charleston-based digital marketing agency, TargetMarket, announced that Jackie Foster joined the company as director of business development.
In this role, she will work with clients to identify their goals and help develop strategic marketing plans to achieve them.
“I’m thrilled to join TargetMarket, and more specifically, a talented team that has a proven track record for developing and executing comprehensive digital marketing plans that make an impact and drive business growth for our clients,” said Foster.
With her, she brings more than six years of experience in the marketing industry, most recently as marketing supervisor at the Daniel Island Club where she developed and implemented strategic communications plans to increase revenue and member retention.
She holds a BA in public relations from the University of South Carolina’s School of Journalism and Mass Communications. She worked for New York-based digital agency, 360i, on accounts under the NBCUniversal portfolio, including USA Network, Bravo Network and Oxygen Network.
TargetMarket is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in website development, social media management, digital advertising and branding. For more information, visit www.TargetMarket.com.