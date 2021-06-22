Jack Trudel joins the Daniel Island Real Estate sales team

Daniel Island Real Estate recently added to its growing team of real estate sales professionals with the addition of new sales associate, Jack Trudel.
Trudel, originally from Nantucket Island in Massachusetts, was driving up the coast after graduating from Florida Southern College, when he stopped in Charleston to visit a friend. The moment he stepped onto the Ravenel Waterfront Park, he knew he wanted to make this area his new home. By the end of that summer, it was so.
Trudel spent his first two years in the Lowcountry working as a residential energy inspector, learning a great deal about homes in Charleston and the surrounding areas. He moved from Mount Pleasant, to West Ashley, and finally settled on Daniel Island, where he became a licensed Realtor and joined DI Real Estate as a part of the Drake Team.
He enjoys various aquatic hobbies, including fishing and scuba diving. He is passionate about sharing the Lowcountry lifestyle with family, friends, and clients alike.
Jack Trudel can be reached at jack.trudel@direalestate.com or (774) 325-6688.