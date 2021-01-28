You are the owner of this article.
Industry veterans launch retail commercial real estate firm

Real estate industry veterans John Orr, Elyse Welch, and Lindsey Halter, all certified commercial investment members, recently announced the formation and launch of Carolina Retail Experts, a commercial real estate firm focused on creating "long-term value" for owners, retailers and investors in the rapidly changing commercial market.

Orr is the president and broker-in-charge managing the retail services platform and day to day operations in the Charleston headquarters of Carolina Retail Experts. He has successfully completed over 5 million square feet of retail transactions including leases, acquisitions, dispositions and build-to-suit development.

Welch is a partner in the firm. She handles landlord services, national marquee tenant representation and development services.

Halter is a partner in the firm specializing in retail commercial real estate brokerage. Her focus is on landlord representation of investment-grade anchored retail. She is responsible for the day-to-day contact for landlord services.

The firm intends to swiftly adapt, pivot, and craft solutions that are "smart, strategic, and sustainable." Carolina Retail Experts represents owners through collaborative leasing strategies to increase property values and help communities grow, "by translating retail concepts into businesses that influence culture in local communities, and investors by delivering insights that transcend the numbers."

