Hendrick Automotive Group donates $35,000 to Lowcountry Food Bank

The Lowcountry Food Bank announced that Hendrick Automotive Group donated $35,000 to help feed food insecure neighbors in the Charleston Tri-County community.
In addition to its donation, Hendrick Automotive Group is planning for employee volunteers from its Charleston and North Charleston dealerships to pack hundreds of food boxes at Lowcountry Food Bank for immediate distribution to the community.
They are also planning to sponsor, volunteer their time and personally distribute food at an upcoming Lowcountry Food Bank mobile food distribution.
These activities are put into action through Hendrick Cares, a corporate social responsibility program that drives the Hendrick Automotive Group’s legacy of caring for others and a commitment to teamwork. The program helps the company unite, engage and make a difference in the communities it serves across the U.S.
“Our focus on people extends beyond the walls of our dealerships,” said Steve Strickland, Hendrick Lexus Charleston general manager. “Lowcountry Food Bank is an incredible partner that offers our teammates many different ways to participate. We are committed to serving our neighbors in need, as we are truly thankful for the opportunities the people of Charleston and North Charleston have afforded us throughout the years.”
“Hendrick Automotive Group understands that the increased need for healthy food during the pandemic is still an issue in 2021, and they always want to help make an impact,” said Nick Osborne, Lowcountry Food Bank President & CEO. “Their generosity speaks to to their ability to step in and take action during this challenging time.”
The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 39 million pounds of food in 2020. It helps fight hunger by distributing food to nearly 300 partner agencies including on-site meal programs, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries. For more information, go to the Lowcountry Food Bank website at lowcountryfoodbank.org