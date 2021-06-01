Handcraft Kitchen welcomes new executive chef and sous chef

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails has added Derick Wade and Victoria Martinez to their team.
Derick Wade will be Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails’ leader, as their new executive chef. Chef Wade was born in Wisconsin, but spent the majority of his life in different kitchens across the world. From Alaska to Russia, from Hawaii to Bulgaria, Wade’s global culinary experience will bring unique insight and a world view to Handcraft. He is coming from Tomasso, an Italian restaurant on Kiawah Island, where he has been creating beautiful dishes made from fresh, local ingredients for the last few years.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails also is welcoming Victoria Martinez as their new sous chef. Born in the Carolinas, Martinez is of Puerto Rican descent. She said she is profoundly influenced by her heritage and culture which she showcases through her personal and professional culinary ventures. Martinez attended Johnson and Wales University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Food Service Management with a Sommelier concentration. After nine years of experience in the food and beverage industry, the last four being strictly in Italian cuisine, Martinez is excited to bring her passion and expertise to the Handcraft kitchen.
“We are delighted to have Executive Chef Derick Wade and Sous Chef Victoria Martinez join the Handcraft family, as their culinary talent and background will bring exciting things to us here in Mount Pleasant,” said Daniel Farrell, general manager of Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails. “Be sure to visit us soon to experience the taste of world-class talent” he added.
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is open Monday through Sunday for indoor and outdoor dining, with online ordering and curbside pick up available.
For more information, or to make a reservation visit HandCraftMtP.com .