Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails announces new executive chef and general manager

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails in Mount Pleasant reopened their doors to the public with a new executive chef and a new general manager at the helm. Executive Chef Justin Rambo-Garwood and General Manager Daniel Farrell, along with Beverage Director Tyler Rothenberg, spent the hiatus developing a new menu and a plan to reopen with customer and staff safety as the top priority.
Trained at The Culinary Institute of America, Rambo-Garwood spent three years as the executive chef of 39 Rue de Jean before accepting the position at Handcraft. He brings more than two decades of experience in the culinary arts to his new role. Serving up a refreshing twist to classic, American comfort food, Justin has reinvented the menu. Some of his creations include an elevated mac and cheese with pancetta, peas, fontina, and parmesan breadcrumbs. He also adds a southern flair to his pork belly with the inclusion of butterbean succotash and braising jus.
With a Master Certificate in Food and Beverage from Cornell University and a level one Sommelier Certificate from the Master Court of Sommeliers, Farrell brings 15 years of diverse experience in resorts and restaurants to Handcraft. His passion for luxury service and high-quality local ingredients drives him to provide extraordinary experiences to every guest. Farrell has reconfigured the restaurant's indoor and outdoor dining spaces to provide social distancing and he has trained his staff to be vigilant about the safety measures put in place.
View the cocktail menu that Rothenberg created on the restaurant's website.
"We are so excited to showcase our new menu items and team members to the Charleston area," Farrell said. "We are enthused about this new chapter for Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails."
Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails is open for indoor and outdoor dining at 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday and offering online ordering for curbside pickup. For more information about the Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails team and to view the menu, visit handcraftmtp.com/menus.