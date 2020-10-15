Groucho’s Deli offers drive-thru service in new Mount Pleasant location

Groucho’s Deli Franchise System announced that Groucho’s Deli of Charleston Owner/Operator Bryan Baxter opened his second location in Mount Pleasant on Oct. 12.
Baxter began his deli story 20 years ago when he launched his first Groucho’s Deli on King Street in Downtown Charleston. After years of successful operations, Baxter had his sights on expanding the fast, fresh & original tradition of Groucho’s Deli to the Mount Pleasant community.
“Many of our long-time customers have asked me over the years to bring our famous subs, salads and sauces to Mount Pleasant," said Baxter. “As one of the fastest growing communities in the nation, we feel Mount Pleasant is the perfect place to expand.”
Max Miller, Great Grandson of Groucho’s Deli Founder, Harold Miller has partnered with Baxter to operate this location. Miller was most recently the manager of Groucho’s Original Deli in Columbia and is excited to continue his family’s legacy with his new neighbors in Mount Pleasant.
Groucho’s Deli of Mount Pleasant will be located in the Queensborough Shopping at 1200 Queensborough Blvd., Suite G and will be open Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. This location will include the addition of a convenient drive thru pick-up window for advance online and mobile app orders. Additional contact information to include menus can be found by visiting grouchos.com/mtpleasant.
"We are grateful for Bryan Baxter's 20 years of Groucho's Deli Franchising in downtown Charleston. His knowledge of Groucho's brand, and his enthusiasm for the community makes him an ideal Groucho's Franchise owner/operator.” said Bruce Miller, Groucho’s Franchisor. “Mount Pleasant is a beautiful place, and Groucho's is excited to be part of the community."
Since the 1940s, Groucho’s Deli has established its reputation by serving high quality meats and cheeses on trademarked subs and salads with famous dressings (Formula 45 Sauce), Original Potato Salad and Cole Slaw.
Third generation family owned and operated by the founder’s grandson Bruce Miller, Groucho’s Franchise Systems has a growing total of 35 open locations in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.