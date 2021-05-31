Frye joins Tony Pope’s State Farm team in Mount Pleasant

State Farm Agent Tony Pope recently announced that Sara Frye joined his team at their Mount Pleasant location at 3044 Highway 17 North.
As a customer relations representative, Frye is licensed in property and casualty and will be responsible for assisting new prospects and current customers with their insurance needs.
Frye graduated from Furman University with a degree in economics and has more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry in various capacities including IT and claims. When Frye isn’t working, she enjoys spending time with her family and preparing to be an “empty nester.”
State Farm Agent Tony Pope has three locations in the Charleston area. For more information call: Mount Pleasant 843-884-3400; North Charleston 843-806-1000; and Summerville 843-851-2222.