Former Keurig executive launches local recyclable K-Cup business

With the growing demand for K-Cups and numerous national brands competing for business, Cambio Roasters, a South-Carolina based business, found an opportunity to stand out in the industry. Cambio created a unique approach that allows customers to give back, easily recycle, share their voice, and be rewarded for their loyalty.
Isle of Palms resident, Kevin Hartley, founder and former chief innovation and product officer at Keurig Green Mountain, said his new business, Cambio Roasters was started to address several problems that exist in the industry.
"Over 30 million plastic coffee pods end up in landfills every day. That's over 10 billion pods each year." Hartley said, explaining Cambio seeks the most environmentally-friendly K-Cup they can make without compromising taste and at an affordable price.
Cambio Roasters offers eight different coffee K-Cup flavors, all recyclable. The coffee grounds are compostable and have an easy-peel lid. The pod and filter are all recyclable, Hartley said, adding, Cambio donates 20 percent of profits to struggling coffee-farming families around the world. "We're creating a different experience with customers, showing our appreciation to them for giving back and leading with a more personal vibe," he said.
A recent innovation is the Cambio Carton, a biodegradable, reusable and recyclable carton made from natural fibers with a colorful and removable band. Cambio encourages customers to reuse their containers for household items, recycle or compost it.