Five Fish Foundation announces new board members

Five Fish Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors, who will serve terms ending in 2022.
Jenny Phillips, Dr. Troy Barron, Danielle Lee-Hodges and Emily Cruse are joining the Board of Directors of Five Fish Foundation alongside Lisa Leask, Daniel Stern and Sarah Stern.
“All four of our new board members embody the spirit of our community and bring unique experiences and skill sets to the table. We could not be more excited to add these dynamic individuals to our board.” Lisa Leask, Board Chair.
Jenny Phillips was born and raised in Decatur, Illinois. She attended the University of Illinois at Chicago, Millikin University, and Indiana Wesleyan, and was a Division I, AllAmerican in Swimming. Jenny holds a Bachelor of Arts in Biology/Pre-med and an MBA in Management. She currently lives in Mt. Pleasant with her husband Verneil Phillips and three children, Hudson, Cora, and Rowen. Jenny is a financial planner with Northwestern Mutual where a portion of her practice focuses on assisting families with special needs financial planning. Outside of work, Jenny enjoys spending time with her family, boating, and traveling.
Dr. Troy Barron, DC, CSCS, Dipl. Ac., is the owner of Method Health Center and has over twenty years of experience in the medical industry. Troy is the current President of the Wando High School PTSO, where he serves and presides over the executive board and membership of South Carolina's largest public High School. As a member of Health Network Solutions Professional Affairs Advisory Board (PAAB), he provides guidance regarding HNS' programs and initiatives and helps facilitate open communication and collaboration between HNS and their network of healthcare professionals. A former Division I athlete, Troy is passionate about youth athletics and has volunteered his time coaching multiple sports. Troy lives in Mt. Pleasant with his wife Kelly and three boys.
Danielle Lee-Hodges has worked as a Licensed Residential Care Facility Administrator for over ten years. She is a former US Marine Corps Non-Commissioned Officer. Danielle is the CEO of DH Enterprise, Owner of Integrity Hair Studio, and the Founder of the Lion Leaders Foundation. The initiative of Lion Leaders Foundation is to build leaders using creative and unique learning opportunities to reach their full potential with integrity. Danielle and her husband, Kenyeatta, live in Summerville with their two girls and one son, Kennedy Rose, Raegan Mackenzie, and Gabriel Zachary.
Emily Cruse is a Program Manager for Be A Mentor, a local non-profit organization that pairs youth with positive adult role models. She has worked with Special Olympics for over ten years where she organizes a bowling tournament for up to 70 athletes in Lewisburg, WV, near her hometown. She has been a para-professional working with special needs children, a teacher, school counselor, and a job coach for individuals with special needs. Emily believes in a village mentality where everyone comes together to help carry the load of our community. In that light, she is happy to be extending her reach to impact more families.
Five Fish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to individuals with an intellectual disability and their families for approved therapies, programs, and products that promote their Support, Care, Acceptance, Life Quality, and Education in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties, South Carolina