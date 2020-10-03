First Reliance Bank adds new Deposit Operations Manager

First Reliance Bank recently welcomed new Deposit Operations Manager, Tiffany Kiminski, to join their Charleston-area branch in Mount Pleasant.
While providing guidance and direction for deposit operation team, Kiminski will work in this role to ensure the bank services its customers in a timely, accurate, and customer-focused way that is consistent with First Reliance’s vision, mission, values, and goals. Specifically, Kiminski will oversee that deposit operations are conducted in total compliance with regulatory and legal requirements, and that all channels are efficient and effective at delivering an exceptional customer experience.
Kiminski joins First Reliance following a 13-year tenure with CresCom Bank, where she most recently served as AVP, Operations & Servicing Consultant, overseeing a host of responsibilities that supported the bank’s internal and personnel development capabilities and processes. Kiminski has expansive banking experience in her nearly 20-year career in the industry, including a variety of technical and customer service roles and responsibilities while with Associated Bank and Superior Savings Banks, prior to joining CresCom.