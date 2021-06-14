Fastsigns owners celebrate with ribbon cutting ceremony

Owners Scottie and Jennel Mahl, together with Mount Pleasant Council Member Kathy Landing, along with Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Members Ben Knight, Brian Sherman, and Rebecca Imholz, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 21 for Fastsigns of Mount Pleasant, located at 1110 Clarity Road.
Fastsigns of Mount Pleasant is a local, independently owned sign, graphics, and visual communications company.
They provide comprehensive visual marketing solutions to all types of clients, across all industries to help them extend their branding.
Jennel Mahl brings a background in accounting and finance to the new company, while Scottie Mahl intends to utilize his military experience and extensive knowledge in marketing and product management to the direct day-to-day operations.
“We look forward to providing the highest quality product and unparalleled service to the local Mount Pleasant business community,” Scottie said.
The Mahls are members of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and the local American Marketing Association. They are ready to connect with more local organizations and members of the community.
For more information about the products and services that Fastsigns of Mount Pleasant offers by visiting their website or call (843) 654-9778 to contact them directly.