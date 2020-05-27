Family-owned media company to extend news coverage statewide

In a time when many newspapers nationally have shuttered their doors, or dramatically slashed resources, The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. is growing and investing in new markets, starting with Greenville and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
The newspaper will hire and station reporters and editors in both markets to cover news as it occurs - direct from the source.
In Myrtle Beach, an international tourist destination, readers will have the option of print or digital news while Greenville, the state’s main manufacturing hub will publish as digital only.
“With the full support and resources of The Post and Courier, which encompasses 82 journalists and photojournalists, the largest news staff in South Carolina, these communities will now have access to the quality journalism that is our trademark, written by a team of journalists in their home towns, reporting on the issues that are of greatest concern to them.” according to Post and Courier President and Publisher PJ Browning.
Pierre Manigault Chairman of the Board of Directors for Evening Post Industries, the parent company of The Post and Courier, said, “This is not about money; this is about going out and serving the whole state with good journalism.”
Evening Post Industries CEO John Barnwell said, “Moving to other parts of South Carolina is a natural progression for us, moving across the entire state makes perfect sense. We have an excellent brand and having the ability to create content that is locally sourced in each of the areas we serve is going to be well received, particularly as we feel like we have a better product than anyone else does."
The Post and Courier is a family-owned newspaper founded in 1803, the oldest in South Carolina and the second oldest in the U.S. In 2015, they were awarded their second Pulitzer Prize. The paper has been a Pulitzer finalist five times.
“Our newspaper’s mission has always been to build and become part of the fabric of the communities we serve,” Browning said. “Our expansion will provide relevant, award-winning content that is impactful with a fresh, eager approach to the Greenville and Myrtle Beach areas.”
The Post and Courier is owned and operated by Evening Post Industries, Inc. (EPI), a family-owned corporation headquartered in Charleston, S.C. They operate in a variety of industries, including media, real estate, hospice care, and pharmaceutical sales. In keeping with its proud history, EPI is dedicated to serving its customers, employees, and communities with unconditional integrity, and promises to deliver the highest standards of service in every capacity it operates.
View a video about the statewide expansion here.