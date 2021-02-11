Entrepreneur launches The Growth Coach of the Lowcountry

Navy veteran and entrepreneur Trevor Crunelle recently announced the launch of his new business and sales coaching company, The Growth Coach of the Lowcountry.
The Growth Coach is a business-to-business franchise that provides group coaching workshops, leadership training and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals and more.
Their approach follows three programs: their Foundational Series, Fundamental Series and Fast Forward Series. Crunelle works with business leaders in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley counties, including the cities of Charleston, Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, West Ashley, and surrounding areas.
“For me, being a growth coach is a lot like being an athletic coach,” says Crunelle, a competitive triathlete. “I have an opportunity to partner with business owners ready to get to the next level, helping them take a step back, evaluate their strengths and weaknesses, map out a strategy for growth, and then monitor progress until their goals are reached. We all want to succeed, and I’m here to help provide the tools, support and expertise they need to make that happen.”
Crunelle is certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices and policies of the International Coaching Federation. He is also certified in administering and interpreting DISC assessments. This service utilizes the DISC theory of behavioral analysis to unlock potential and create stronger teams, leaders, salespeople and companies.
Crunelle is a former U.S. naval officer and Gulf War veteran. He holds a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University and a master’s in business and management from Webster University. He has been an entrepreneur for the past 32 years, and since 1991 was in the cardiac rhythm management sector of the medical device industry. He’s also a volunteer mentor with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, an Eagle Scout, and a former Boy Scout leader. He and his wife Beth, have two children, Tanner and Jolie. As a family, they have hosted a Rotary International Exchange Student and sponsored multiple church youth groups.
“After a long career in the sales-forward medical device industry, I realized I was ready to step back and try something that would allow me to leverage my professional experience to my passion for coaching and mentoring. The Growth Coach compelled me because of their deep focus on helping business owners drive success while building balance into their lives. I’m excited to help clients bring their businesses to the next level,” Crunelle said.
For more information about The Growth Coach of the Lowcountry visit www.thegrowthcoachlowcountry.com.