Embassy Suites celebrates grand opening

The contemporary Embassy Suites by Hilton Charleston Harbor Mount Pleasant recently celebrated its official opening.
Located at the foot of the iconic Ravenel Bridge, the 7-story, waterfront all-suite hotel has 175 suites with views of the Lowcountry and harbor.
The lobby features calming hues and a one-of-a-kind centerpiece chandelier. The hotel offers guests one and two-room suites, including balcony suites, equipped with free Wi-Fi, a living area with wet bar, coffeemaker, microwave, mini refrigerator and high definition TVs.
Guests can unwind at the fitness center and outdoor pool, and enjoy a free, cooked-to-order breakfast each morning, and complimentary drinks and snacks during the manager’s reception each evening.
The hotel’s prime location provides easy access to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, championship golf, the award-winning Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park and much more. Historic Downtown Charleston and the area’s many beaches are also nearby.
With over 6,000 square feet of indoor meeting space and more than 40,000 square feet of waterfront outdoor event space, the hotel provides an excellent venue for weddings, business meetings and other social gatherings. There is a Grand Harbor Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 300 guests and features 24-foot ceilings, lined with floor to ceiling windows providing views of the Charleston Harbor.
Embassy Suites is located at 100 Ferry Wharf Road, Mount Pleasant, just 12 miles from Charleston International Airport.