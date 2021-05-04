Economic impact study of SC's manufacturing industry released

SC Future Makers, a nonprofit workforce and education organization affiliated with the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA), recently released an economic impact study of South Carolina’s manufacturing industry.
Prepared by Dr. Joseph Von Nessen, research economist with the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, the study documents the uniquely large footprint that manufacturing maintains in the Palmetto State that has an estimated economic impact that totals between $194 billion and $206 billion annually.
“The manufacturing industry has been the driving force of our state’s economy for over a century,” said Sara Hazzard, president and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance. “The value and promise that American manufacturing provides is South Carolina’s story. Ours is an industry that offers great careers, drives innovation, transforms communities for the better, and creates lasting impacts that benefit all South Carolinians.”
The study reinforces the strong foundation the manufacturing industry has in South Carolina and the economic stability it creates. Over the past 30 years, the state’s manufacturing base has transformed into a more globally competitive, export-oriented industry cluster that has consistently outpaced growth in virtually all other sectors. Manufacturing is also relatively unique among all industry sectors in that it is one of the highest contributors to both GDP and employment in the Palmetto State.
“Manufacturing led South Carolina’s economic recovery out of the Great Recession of 2008 and continues to be a bright spot for our economy as we move towards a post-pandemic world,” said Dr. Von Nessen. “This study presents the critical role that manufacturing plays for the state and underscores the importance of continuing to support and maintain the health of the industry.”
Key economic impact findings from the study include:
- South Carolina’s manufacturing economic impact is estimated to total between $194 billion and $206 billion annually;
- 16 percent of the state’s GDP is associated with manufacturing; manufacturing supports, either directly or indirectly, over 30 percent of all jobs statewide;
- The industry pays well and averages an annual salary that is 33 percent higher than the state’s average wage;
- Manufacturing creates more jobs than any other sector and has a multiplier effect of 2.4;
- 38 percent of South Carolina’s General Fund revenue comes from the manufacturing industry;
- South Carolina manufacturing is largely anchored by the aerospace, automotive, and tire sectors along with their extended supply chains. These three sectors experienced growth at a collective rate of more than three times the state average over the past decade.
The study also documents the ongoing evolution of manufacturing workforce demands in the face of rapid technological innovation. Among the 127 specific manufacturing occupations examined, those likely to be in highest demand over the next decade are also the ones most likely to require some form of post-secondary education. This highlights a marked shift towards a more high-skilled, experienced workforce.
“Careers in manufacturing offer obtainable paths for individuals to achieve the American Dream, but we must ensure our future workforce is prepared and equipped to meet the demands required by this evolving industry,” said Sidney Locke, vice president, Human Resources and Communications, Sage Automotive Interiors and chairman of SC Future Makers. “This is a call to action for manufacturers to become more proactive in the education and workforce development community across South Carolina. Our continued success is dependent on what we do today to prepare future makers and creators for the career opportunities that drive our state’s economy.”
A copy of the Economic Impact of South Carolina Manufacturing can be accessed at: https://scfuturemakers.com/impact/.