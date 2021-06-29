EC Breakfast Rotary Club inducts new members to boards

The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club held a year-end awards ceremony and inducted members to its 2021-2022 Board of Directors and 2021-2022 Foundation Board.
Incoming club president is Sean O’Connor, an attorney with Finkel Law Firm. President-Elect is Brett Fellows, a certified financial planner with Oak Capital Advisors. Treasurer is Caitlin Waddington, a realtor with Carolina One Real Estate. Secretary is Mark Yodice, a civil engineer with Thomas & Hutton.
The East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club met via Zoom online from March 2020 to May 2021. The club resumed its in-person meetings on May 18, and continues to meet the first three Tuesdays of every month at The Cooper River Room at the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park. Meetings are held from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and include breakfast and a speaker from the community.
This past year, the club raised about $12,000 from its Flags for Heroes display at Patriot’s Point where flags can be sponsored in the name of active military personnel or military veterans. And, it also raised over $2100 from the Charleston Duck Race. Using proceeds from its fundraising efforts, the club donated $5000 to the Charleston Fisher House, 66 bikes to Toys for Tots, and 66 hygiene kits to East Cooper Community Outreach.
Members also volunteered for the Rotary Ready project by assisting at Covid-19 vaccination clinics held throughout the Charleston area.
For more information about the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club visit ecbrotary.com or email ecbrotaryclub@gmail.com. Guests and new members are welcome.