East Cooper Medical Center to allow visitors

East Cooper Medical Center announced on May 13 that its visitation policy will be relaxed to now allow one designated support person to accompany each patient, effective immediately.
Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms or travel to high risk locations prior to entering the hospital, and required to wear visitor identification, a facemask, and sanitize their hands. Specifically designated waiting areas allow physical distancing for designated visitors and include additional cleaning protocols.
Any visitor not meeting screening criteria will not be permitted to enter the hospital. All staff, physicians, patients and visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering the hospital.
The East Cooper Medical Center COVID SAFETY standards will offer peace of mind to patients and their loved ones receiving care. Expanded visitation comes shortly after East Cooper Medical Center resumed elective care with extensive safety measures in place.
“Our COVID SAFETY standards were developed with key principles in mind to maximize safety – maintain vigilance of all potential risks, create separate care pathways and take a multi-factor approach to maintaining a safe environment for patients and visitors,” explained East Cooper Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Patrick Downes.
East Cooper Medical Center’s COVID SAFETY standards are built upon deep clinical expertise and ongoing management of COVID-19, as well as continuous incorporation of CDC, CMS and state recommendations. They are a rigorous combination of infection prevention processes, training, testing, personal protective equipment and technology. Standards include the following components:
- Distinct COVID SAFETY Zones and COVID CARE Zones – separate areas with clear signage and protocols
- Rigorous physician and staff protocols – daily screening, universal masking and access to PPE
- Heightened sanitization – enhanced cleaning of surfaces and plenty of hand sanitization stations
- Access to COVID-19 testing – testing for patients, physicians and staff who require it
- Precautions for patients and visitors – provision of facemasks, hand sanitizer and physical distancing
- Enhanced virtual access – virtual care, remote monitoring as well as connectivity with loved ones
“Our COVID SAFETY standards will help patients confidently seek care at our hospital and allow our community to be less worried for loved ones. We are providing the reassurance that our patients, staff and their families deserve,” said Downes. “I am proud of the work of our team to quickly implement and optimize these standards to provide care for patients in the safest environment possible.”