East Cooper Medical Center shows appreciation during National Emergency Medical Services Week

In honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week (May 17-23), East Cooper Medical Center (ECMC) would like to recognize the men and women who commit their lives to providing critical, life-saving services and compassionate care to our patients and our community.
“The emergency department is the front door of our hospital and an essential part of our community,” said Patrick Downes, East Cooper Medical Center CEO. “Residents rely on the EMS system and its trained professionals, who have incredible devotion to their jobs and community. We’re proud to take this opportunity to show them how much we appreciate their dedication.”
Since 1974, hospitals across the country have celebrated National Emergency Medical Services Week and invited their communities to recognize and thank the dedicated first responders who provide quality care throughout the year.
“Emergency Medical Service professionals play an incredibly important role, providing the first line of care for patients as they are transported to our hospital,” Downes said. “They are first to answer the community’s call for help. They are the faces we see at times in our lives that are often very frightening – during critical illness, catastrophe or injury. These brave individuals are ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist us, calm our anxieties and transport us to receive the care we need. National Emergency Medical Services Week allows each of us to say thank you to these heroes who are an invaluable resource to our community.”
ECMC encourages everyone to dial 9-1-1 in an emergency so that EMS can provide immediate care and transport you safely and quickly to the hospital.
East Cooper Medical Center recently delivered lunch to local EMS workers at Berkeley County EMS.