East Cooper Medical Center recognizes Associate of the Quarter

East Cooper Medical Center (ECMC) is proud to recognize Carla Fallaw as the most recent Associate of the Quarter award winner.
Fallaw joined the East Cooper Medical Center team in November 2001. She currently resides in Mount Pleasant and works as a Scientist in the Medical Laboratory.
Fallaw was nominated for the award by a colleague. The nomination reads “Since the beginning of this pandemic, Carla has stepped up to be a huge contributor in our fight against this virus and a leader in the department. She has worked day and night training staff and running patient testing. The most amazing thing about Carla is that she has done all of this with a positive attitude. During these ever-changing times, Carla has been a stable, loyal and dedicated associate and one that ECMC is extremely lucky to have!”
“We have a wonderful group of healthcare professionals at East Cooper Medical Center and I’m proud to have called it home for the past 19 years,” Fallaw exclaimed. “It is a very thoughtful recognition, especially during these uncertain times. It’s a little hard to be singled out when I know how hard everyone has been working since the coronavirus pandemic began I believe I know who nominated me and he is one of the hardest working people I know.”
“In college, I knew I wanted to be in healthcare in some capacity so I could help people,” Fallaw explained. “Not sure that I had the stomach to follow my mom’s footsteps in being a pediatric nurse, I chose laboratory medicine in hopes to be able to help people ‘behind the scenes’. That’s the reward, when you know in some way, you’ve helped someone get quality care that could save or improve their lives.”