East Cooper Medical Center names Carol Koenecke-Grant new chief strategy officer

East Cooper Medical Center is recently welcomed Carol Koenecke-Grant, MA as their new Chief Strategy Officer.
Koenecke-Grant is responsible for developing and implementing the hospital’s business strategy using data to analyze market dynamics, trends and competition. She will also identify and evaluate opportunities for new or expanding inpatient and outpatient services and programs based on needs in the local market.
“As we continue to expand our presence in Mount Pleasant and surrounding communities, we understand just how important it is to approach our growth initiatives with calculated mindfulness and Carol has the skill to help us get to the next level,” said Patrick Downes, East Cooper Medical Center CEO. “Carol’s extensive experience in developing healthcare service lines has already proven to be beneficial to our team.”
Koenecke-Grant comes to East Cooper Medical Center from Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg where she served as the vice president of strategy and marketing. While at Regional Medical Center, Koenecke-Grant led the process to develop an ambulatory surgery center and spearheaded strategic planning efforts for the facility’s occupational medicine and express care expansion.
“My entire career has been in healthcare marketing and business development and the Charleston market offers excellent healthcare options to its residents,” said Koenecke-Grant. “East Cooper Medical Center’s staff and physicians provide an excellent patient experience using cutting edge technologies. This is an exciting message to communicate to various audiences: physicians, consumers and business partners.”
Koenecke-Grant earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Louisiana State University. She then completed a Master of Arts in counseling psychology from Rollins College. She is a member of the Society for Health Care Strategy and Marketing Development and the Carolina Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing Society.
In her spare time, Koenecke-Grant enjoys traveling and sight-seeing at the beach and marshlands. She and her husband have two adult children and three rescue cats.