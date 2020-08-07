East Cooper Medical Center celebrates new robotic hernia repair procedure

East Cooper Medical Center is the first in Mount Pleasant to offer the extended totally extraperitoneal hernia repair (eTEP) procedure.
The relatively new technique for hernia repair was performed by Dr. Richard Steadman.
“The first description of eTEP was published in 2012 and originally for laparoscopic inguinal hernia repairs,” explained Dr. Steadman. “Robotic descriptions of eTEP are as recent as 2018. I consider it a great responsibility and honor to bring this breakthrough technique to the Mount Pleasant community.”
“We recently acquired the fourth generation da Vinci Xi surgical robotic system that was used to make this minimally-invasive procedure possible,” said Patrick Downes, East Cooper Medical Center CEO. “It’s important to us that we have advanced technology available for our highly skilled providers to deliver the best care possible for our patients.”