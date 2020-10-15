East Cooper Medical Center appoints Rodly Millet as new Governing Board Chair

East Cooper Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Rodly Millet as its new Governing Board Chairman.
“We are very fortunate to have Rodly serve as our Governing Board’s top leader,” said Patrick Downes, East Cooper Medical Center CEO. “His tireless commitment to serving organizations throughout our community has led him to impact countless people here in Mount Pleasant. On behalf of our Governing Board, I would like to thank Rodly for his continued contributions.”
Millet has served on the East Cooper Medical Center Governing Board for four years.
“As a member of the community, I volunteer my time on the Governing Board to help East Cooper Medical Center fulfill its mission of caring and serving the residents of the Lowcountry,” said Millet. “East Cooper Medical Center has a strong commitment to excellence. As chairman of the governing board, I will continue to promote the delivery of quality healthcare to the communities we serve.”
Millet and his wife Deborah moved to Mount Pleasant in 2002 to be closer to their son. Over time, the family has grown and include their daughter-in-law and two grandchildren. He has a wide base of experience including 20 years in the military, private sector work as a business executive and business owner, and service as a community leader.
Millet earned a Master’s degree in Educational Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Bachelor’s degree with a double major in Psychology and Sociology from Chapman University. Millet’s current community engagement includes board membership with the following organizations: Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, Lowcountry Housing and Economic Development Foundation; Mount Pleasant Senior Center Volunteer, Community Liaison for the Port Access Road Project, and the East Cooper Medical Center Governing Board.
Millet will the contribute to the mission of East Cooper Medical Center Governing Board alongside the following members: Patrick Downes, Chief Executive Officer; Danny Mullis, Chair Emeritus; Leonard Fulgham, Board Emeritus; Anna Dassing; Bridget Williamson, MD; Donna Ryan; John J. Dodds III; John Knepper, DO; Will Bulsiewicz, MD; Dr. Rex Morgan, Dr. Sherry Eppelshimer, and Dr. Natalie Hammond.