East Cooper Medical Center appoints new Governing Board members

East Cooper Medical Center is pleased to welcome three new Governing Board members: Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, Dr. Natalie Hammond and Dr. Rex Morgan.
“Our Governing Board is comprised of exceptional community members and we are excited to welcome Dr. Eppelsheimer, Dr. Morgan and Dr. Hammond to their guiding roles within our hospital,” said Patrick Downes, East Cooper Medical Center CEO. “Each of these new members have already proven to be excellent resources in helping us fulfill our mission to provide high-quality care.”
Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer has more than three decades of experience in public education. Currently, she is the principal at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant. She earned her doctorate in education from the University of South Carolina. Through her appointment to the Governing Board, Dr. Eppelsheimer seeks to be more involved in supporting the hospital following her husband’s treatment and care for a heart attack at East Cooper Medical Center in 2013.
Dr. Natalie Hammond is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist treating patients with East Cooper OB/GYN. She is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. When away from her office, Dr. Hammond enjoys boating, golf and spending time with her family.
Dr. Rex Morgan is an internist and geriatrician at Coastal Family Physicians. He has treated patients in the Mt. Pleasant community for several years and has a particular interest in promoting health for people over 50 years of age. When away from his office, Dr. Morgan enjoys grilling and spending time with his wife and two children.
Dr. Eppelsheimer, Dr. Hammond and Dr. Morgan join the following East Cooper Medical Center Governing Board members: Pete Stirling, Chair; Rodly Millet, Vice Chair; Patrick Downes, Chief Executive Officer; Danny Mullis, Chair Emeritus; Leonard Fulgham, Board Emeritus; Anna Dassing; Bridget Williamson, MD; Donna Ryan; John J. Dodds III; John Knepper, DO; Will Bulsiewicz, MD.
The East Cooper Medical Center Governing Board is actively recruiting new candidates.