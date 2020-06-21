East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Restore rebranding as East Cooper Home Store

East Cooper Habitat for Humanity ReStore will reopen its doors on July 1 with a brand new name: “East Cooper Home Store.” In 2004, this mission was founded by East Cooper Habitat for Humanity and Seacoast Church as an independent 501c3 non-profit corporation with the goal of accepting donations of gently used furniture, appliances and building materials to be sold in a retail store with the net proceeds to be used to fund local missions.
“The mission of this non-profit has always been to provide funding to local missions in the Charleston area and we felt like the name needed to reflect our broad vision of that mission” said John Nuernberger, East Cooper Home Store Board Member.
The East Cooper Home Store is located at 469 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant in a 20,000 square foot climate-controlled facility. The store provides pickups of your gently used furniture and appliances directly from your house and is re-opening with all of the “best practice” virus prevention protocols in place. Upon reopening, the store and its operations will feature upgraded services designed to protect its shoppers and employees from the current COVID-19 pandemic. New features will include temperature scanners for all shoppers and employees, touchless bathroom doors, enhanced sanitation protocols including UV light treatment of all donations, nightly cleaning of the facility by a contract cleaning crew, and sanitizing agents available throughout the store. For donation pick-ups, furniture will be sanitized with hand-held UV lights before being loaded into the trucks. The donations will then undergo a second treatment upon arriving at the store.
“We are really proud of the support from our employees, customers and donors, all of which are typically our friends, as we have worked through the COVID-19 related store closing”, said Dennis Emma, East Cooper Home Store Manager, “and we are looking forward to July 1st so we can open our doors to our customers and staff and deploy our trucks to start picking up from our donors.”
The East Cooper Home Store Inc. will continue to offer free pick-ups for donated items which can be scheduled online at eastcooperhomestore.com or by calling 843-849-8002. The East Cooper Home Store is a 501c3 non-profit, so your donation may be tax deductible, please check with your tax advisor. East Cooper Home Store will be open Monday – Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Closed on Sunday.