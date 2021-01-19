Dunes Properties welcomes two new agents

Dunes Properties recently announced the addition of Nelson Lundberg and Heyward Bonner to their team of professional real estate agents.
After growing up in the mountains of northeast Tennessee, Nelson Lundberg decided to give up the Blue Ridge views and pursue his dream of living near the ocean. Lundberg graduated from the College of Charleston with degrees in both Spanish and International Studies, furthering his ability to communicate and connect with others.
Lundberg has been involved in real estate - both domestic and international - since a very young age. He has been a moving part in buying and selling commercial and residential properties as well as the turnover of investment properties. Outside of Charleston, he considers himself a local of Bristol, TN; Beech Mountain, NC; and Dominical, Costa Rica.
As an agent, Lundberg prides himself on being thorough, precise, and eager for the journey he and others will embark on through their buying/selling experience.
Outside of the office, Lundberg enjoys running the beach/Ravenel Bridge, spending time with his pets, and finding the best coffee in Charleston. Lundberg will work at the agency's Isle of Palms office at 1400 Palm Boulevard, Ste. M, and can be reached at nelson@dunesproperties.com.
Heyward Bonner is a Charleston native with seven years of experience in retail banking. His banking background at a small local bank gave him a foundation in customer service. Bonner holds a degree in agricultural mechanization and business from Clemson University with an emphasis in wildlife and fisheries biology. He is an avid outdoorsman and can be found hunting, fishing, surfing, or boating on his time off. He is also involved in the community as a member of numerous civic, social, historic, and conservation organizations.
Bonner will work at the Mount Pleasant office at 835 Coleman Boulevard Ste. 200, and can be reached at hbonner@dunesproperties.com.
Dunes Properties of Charleston is a boutique real estate, vacation rental, and property management company serving the Charleston area since 1989 with offices in downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms, and the Kiawah/Seabrook area.