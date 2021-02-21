Dominion's incentive program helps small businesses and nonprofits

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout South Carolina continue to benefit from Dominion Energy’s Small Business Energy Solutions Program. The program provides incentives to cover project costs – up to 90 percent or $6,000 – for eligible small business and nonprofit customers to install energy-efficient lighting and refrigeration upgrades.
“Our goal has always been to help our customers improve the energy efficiency of their businesses or organizations,” said Annika Goodson, program manager. “This is a great opportunity as many in our communities continue to face economic challenges during the pandemic. These incentives will help offset the costs of energy-efficient upgrades while helping small business owners and nonprofit organizations redirect their savings toward other needs.”
Program benefits include:
- Free on-site energy analysis of lighting or refrigeration.
- Simple, cost-effective options and easy-to-follow recommendations to help manage lighting or refrigeration expenses.
- Financial incentives that cover up to 90 percent (not to exceed $6,000) of the cost of eligible lighting and refrigeration projects with a potentially fast return on investment.
- Local, pre-qualified contractors to perform the work at the convenience of the business, as well as removal and environmentally friendly disposal of old fluorescent lamps and ballasts.
The Small Business Energy Solutions Program is available to Dominion Energy South Carolina’s small business and nonprofit customers with five or fewer electric service accounts and an annual energy use of 350,000 kilowatt hours or less. For information about how to participate and complete program eligibility, contact 1-877-784-7234 or visit DominionEnergySC.com/smallbusiness.