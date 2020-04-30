Dawes Cooke and David Cox ranked in Chambers USA

Barnwell Whaley member attorneys M. Dawes Cooke, Jr. and David S. Cox have been ranked in the Chambers USA 2020 Guide for their work in litigation: general commercial matters. Chambers USA ranks the top lawyers and law firms across all the United States of America, with only 18,135 attorneys ranked in the 2020 guide.
Chambers' litigation coverage includes the full course of a dispute such as pre-trial negotiations, documentation and preparation for trial, summary judgment motions, trial, appeals and enforcement proceedings in commercial disputes before civil courts including proceedings before state and federal trial and appellate courts and United States Supreme Court. Experience with alternative dispute resolution matters, involving non-court mediation, are also considered. Chambers rankings are compiled through assessment of a firm’s work and opinions from external market sources, with an emphasis on client feedback. Firms and lawyers need to demonstrate sustained excellence in order to be ranked in the guide.
Chambers notes, “Dawes Cooke handles product liability, construction defect and personal injury claims as part of a wide-ranging litigation practice. In addition to being an accomplished trial lawyer, he also has experience in arbitration and mediation.” A past president of the South Carolina Bar, Cooke is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers and is regularly listed in The Best Lawyers in America, South Carolina Super Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation, and Charleston Business Magazine’s Legal Elite for his work as an accomplished litigator as well as a seasoned arbitrator and mediator. He holds a Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent rating (the highest, formerly called AV).
David Cox is described in Chambers USA as handling “a range of complex product liability cases, particularly in relation to industrial equipment and vehicles. He has further expertise in media-related disputes and IP litigation.” An accomplished business litigator, Cox represents numerous South Carolina and national companies for general business advising, risk management and litigation of commercial disputes, both as plaintiff and defendant. He concentrates his practice in these areas as well as insurance coverage, intellectual property and trade practices litigation. He has been recognized for his work in these areas by Benchmark Litigation, South Carolina Super Lawyers and Charleston Business Magazine as a Legal Elite.
Established in Charleston in 1938, Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms, LLC, represents and counsels businesses and professionals in both North and South Carolina, throughout the United States in Federal Court, and beyond. Widely respected for their work in complex litigation matters, the firm’s 20 members and associates focus on the areas of civil litigation, patents, trademarks and intellectual property, professional malpractice defense, products liability, construction law, business law, estate planning and insurance defense. For additional information, visit www.barnwell-whaley.com .