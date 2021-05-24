Daniel Island Real Estate in growth mode

Active real estate development may be nearing an end on Daniel Island after more than 25 years, but the real estate company that’s been involved in almost every residential property sold in the community is gearing up for growth.
The team at Daniel Island Real Estate, which is under new ownership, has taken up residence in new offices on River Landing Drive and, according to Managing Director Jeff Leonard, who also serves as Broker-in-Charge, is busier than ever before and looking forward to its next chapter.
The move to new offices was in part to make way for the new Daniel Island Yacht Club, which recently purchased the two-story waterfront building at 101 River Landing Drive that housed Daniel Island Real Estate’s sales and information center for two decades.
The new owners have leased back space on the first floor to Daniel Island Real Estate for a sales gallery. Daniel Island Real Estate’s staff offices and business operations are located next door at 109 River Landing Drive (Suite 200).
Previously associated with the developer responsible for transforming Daniel Island from remote farmland to an island town community, Daniel Island Real Estate is now operating as an independent brokerage company with 22 real estate professionals serving both Daniel Island and the greater Charleston region.
For 25 years, the company was the new home sales leader on Daniel Island and maintained a strong resale market share on Daniel Island while growing its presence in Charleston’s submarkets.
“The influx of people moving into Charleston and onto Daniel Island has created an extraordinarily high demand for homes in these markets. With the number of homes on the market at record lows, our team is navigating through this period to ensure we provide the very best client and customer experience during the home buying process,” Leonard said.
Although there are very few new home opportunities remaining on Daniel Island, Daniel Island Real Estate will be exclusively handling the offering of 60 new homesites located on waterfront property off the northeastern edge of Daniel Island Park. Developed by a subset of the island’s original ownership, these homesites are expected to be made available for sale beginning in early 2022.
“Having represented some of the finest real estate offerings in Charleston, we are pleased to be able to present this rare selection of fabulous waterfront homesites next year. They’ll be a great addition to the portfolio of unique Charleston properties our team continues to market,” said Leonard.
Established in 1995 to represent residential property on Daniel Island, Daniel Island Real Estate expanded its services in 2017 and now represents property throughout the Charleston region with a heavy emphasis on resale properties on Daniel Island as well as in Charleston, Mount Pleasant and the resort islands. For more information about the company go to: www.direalestate.com.