CSU honors Rob and Kathy Dewey for their gift to fund chaplaincy center

In the fall of 2020 the Rev. Rob Dewey, and his wife, Kathy, made a more than $2 million commitment to fund a center for chaplaincy at Charleston Southern University. It is one of the university’s largest gifts and their generosity was honored at a luncheon held at the university on May 14. The center, unsurprisingly, is called The Dewey Center for Chaplaincy.
The couple has already begun providing annual gifts to the center and they included CSU as the beneficiary of their estate. There were quite a few jokes bantered about the luncheon from friends who good-naturedly exclaimed “I didn’t know he was rich!”
Actually, The Deweys are not rich. Dewey is a retired Episcopal priest who founded the well-regarded Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy. His wife is a retired school psychologist. They received an inheritance and wanted to put the money to good use.
When speaking to the audience Dewey explained, “We were very fortunate that my mother left some money to us. And we don’t have children.” Then he paused and looked out into the crowd and added with a laugh, “We do have nieces and nephews. Sorry, Jack. This is where your money is going.”
In a more serious vein he said, “My mother did leave us some financial support that we’re not going to need. And so for this to be able to happen is a blessing to us and we just feel so blessed to see it being used.”
President of CSU, Dr. Dondi Costin, introduced the couple’s gift by speaking about milestones. “If you know anything about milestones or mile markers, they tell you how far you’ve come. And depending on where you’re headed, they also tell you how far you have yet to go. Today we’re at 205 B (the mile marker on U.S. 26 that takes you to CSU), to commemorate a milestone in the lives of Rob and Kathy Dewey. And as a result, because of their generosity, a milestone in the life of Charleston Southern University.”
Costin added that it was also a milestone for the surrounding area, “Because we are going to be a platform for ministry and training and equipping and visioning and thinking about what chaplaincy is, and our model is Rob Dewey.”
There was an impressive list of speakers at the event, which included Dr. Ron Harvell, director of the Dewey Center for Chaplaincy; Anita Zucker, chair and CEO of The InterTech Group Inc.; Chief Don Lundy, president of the National Association of EMT Foundation; U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks; and Dr. Victor Welzant, director of education and training at International Critical Incident Stress Foundation, Inc. All spoke of their admiration for the couple’s dedication to helping others and determination to continue their work through the center.
Costin thanked everyone for coming to the event, saying “this is going to be a great celebration, we’re going to have some great food with a huge piece of cake at the end that you can see staring in front of you. You have my permission to start there, if you wish, because that’s exactly what I’m going to do. And so thanks so much for being here today.”
“We’re really jazzed about what God has for us and what we’re going get to do in the future,” said Costin. He explained the chaplaincy center will offer two tracks of ministry. One will help “equip people for ministry in component things like doing a suicide prevention or how do you visit? Make hospital visits? Things like that. How do you prepare chaplaincy skills?” The other, he said, is an academic track. Costin noted that CSU is one of very few places in the country where a person can receive a bachelor’s degree in chaplaincy ministry.
Rob Dewey was emotional when he spoke on the stage. “You all being here today is such a blessing to me… And I’m very touched. I’m very honored that you’re here,” he said. However, he got a big laugh when he added, “Most of time, you know, people don’t gather until it’s the grave. So I appreciate you coming early. You’re a year or two early? I don’t know. 10 years early?” He also remembered to thank “my pickle ball community that are back there,” pointing to the rear of the dining hall. “Thank you all. I’ll see you Sunday.”
Dewey acknowledged the vitally important role his wife has played in his life and work. Speaking to her directly he said, “Kathy, you’ve heard a lot of accolades and you deserve every one of them.” He then told the story of when they were first married and had just returned from their honeymoon. “Remember the old pagers that we used to have? Went off five times for different call outs between midnight and four in the morning.” He also said that he and Costin “ended up marrying up. I mean what a blessing.”
Dewey said he was never an academic type as a young person. “For me to be associated with the university is kind of hilarious guys. I flunked ninth grade, I wouldn’t have gotten out of college or seminary without tutors.” However, he said one of his favorite songs growing up was “The Impossible Dream.”
“This has been an impossible dream that I never knew was going to happen. …to have this here today is such an honor … we can begin to train folks to go out not only to the Lowcountry, but other parts of the country and the world.”