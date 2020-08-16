Council of Government adds Kyle James to planning staff

The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) has expanded its planning staff with the hire of community and transportation planner Kyle James.
James, whose portfolio will include bike-ped programs implementation and regional planning, brings a wealth of experience gained working on bicycle, pedestrian, transit and micro-mobility projects spanning 33 states and three countries.
“Kyle fills an important role for BCDCOG as we seek to increase bike and pedestrian safety and accessibility,” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “His global and national experience will be a benefit to the agency and the region.”
As part of a multidisciplinary BCDCOG team, James will support a variety of transportation planning tasks, including implementation of Walk + Bike BCD, the region’s 2017 active transportation plan.
“This region tells its past, in part, through its infrastructure,” James said. “The community’s vision for creating safer and more affordable ways to travel will continue to add to that story, and I look forward to bringing back the best practices that I’ve gathered to the Lowcountry to help make that vision a reality.”
James is a College of Charleston graduate with a degree in urban planning and historic preservation.