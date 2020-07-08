Coastal Family Dentistry welcomes new dentist

Dr. Matthew Watson and the rest of the team at Coastal Family Dentistry welcomes Dr. Scott Gawrych, Jr., DMD, FICOI to its practice.
Gawrych grew up in Mount Pleasant and graduated from Wando High School. He went on to get a bachelor of science undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina before dental school.
Gawrych is a graduate of the Dental College of Georgia in Augusta, Ga. Following graduation, he completed a two-year General Practice Residency with a focus in IV conscious sedation, implant dentistry, complex restorative dentistry and oral surgery.
“I am excited to practice dentistry in my hometown. I look forward to starting my career and welcoming new patients at Coastal Family Dentistry,” Gawrych said.
If you would like to schedule an appointment with Gawrych, call 843-881-1418 or visit coastalfamilydentistry.com. The office is located at 3098 Highway 17 N in Mount Pleasant.