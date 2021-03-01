Citadel Enterprises president appointed to advisory committee

Peter M. Loy, President of Citadel Enterprises, has been appointed as the contractor representative on the Advisory Committee to the Director of the State of SC Department of Insurance and the SC Safe Home Grant Program and SC Comprehensive Hurricane Damage Mitigation Program.
Loy has been a SC Safe Home Certified Inspector since 2008. Members of the Advisory Committee provide expertise and guidance to the program and participate in ongoing studies associated with the development of strategies for reducing loss of life and mitigation property losses due to natural catastrophes.
SC Safe Home is a program designed to provide grants to homeowners to make their properties more resistant to losses due to hurricane damage. Inspectors for the program assess the homeowner’s property and provide guidelines for repairs or improvements. The homeowner then applies apply for a grant to make the repairs/improvements. There was approximately $2.2 million available to fund 2020-2021 grants.
Loy has been a contractor in Mount Pleasant for over 30 years. Citadel Enterprises specializes in home renovations and remodeling across the Lowcountry. He will serve a two-year term.
For more information about Citadel Enterprises, go to https://www.citadelenterprises.com/ .
For more information regarding the SC Safe Home Program, go to https://doi.sc.gov/605/SC-Safe-Home