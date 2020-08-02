Charleston realtor named chair of National Association of Realtors committee

David Kent, Broker/Owner with The Real Buyer’s Agent in Mount Pleasant, has been named chair of the National Association of Realtors 2021 RPAC Federal Disbursement Committee. More than 100 committees determine NAR’s policy decisions and annual direction, providing a transparent and highly efficient avenue through which America’s 1.4 million Realtors – agents and brokers – are able to shape and influence the nation’s largest trade association.
“I’m incredibly proud to recognize David Kent, who has earned the honor and responsibility of chairing NAR’s 2021 RPAC Federal Disbursement Committee,” said NAR’s 2021 President Charlie Oppler. “Selected from a number of highly qualified candidates, David will serve a critical role that ensures NAR accurately reflects the will of America’s 1.4 million Realtors. As we strive to serve our clients, the dedication and commitment of people like David allow this association to continue fighting so effectively for homeowners, homebuyers and private property rights in every corner of this country.”
Kent, selected based on criteria weighing industry experience and professional success, was confirmed by incoming NAR President Charlie Oppler and First Vice President Leslie Rouda Smith as the RPAC Federal Disbursement Committee’s next chair.
"I'm honored and humbled to be able to represent Realtors® throughout the United States over the coming year and look forward to working together to promote the tradition of homeownership and real estate investment," Kent said. RPAC was created to give Realtors a powerful voice to help develop, advance, and implement federal legislative objectives affecting the real estate industry.
Kent has been a licensed Realtor focused on exclusive buyer agency since 1995. He has held many leadership positions at the local, state, and national levels of the Realtor® organization including President of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, President of the South Carolina Association of Realtors and Chair of the South Carolina Community Alliance,