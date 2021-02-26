Charleston Hospitality Group presented over $2,000 to MUSC Hollings Cancer

Sam Mustafa, CEO and founder of Charleston Hospitality Group presented two checks to MUSC Hollings Cancer Center as a part of their ongoing Full Belly, Full Hearts charitable initiative Feb. 24. The donation, made up of the proceeds from CHG’s ‘Pink Drink’ sales which launched last October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, raised $1,024 which Sam Mustafa matched bringing the total charitable donation to $2,048.
According to Debbie Bordeau, Director of Development for MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, “we are incredibly grateful for this wonderful donation from Sam Mustafa and Charleston Hospitality Group. Support from local businesses is one of the reasons MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is able to offer the best possible treatment options for our patients. We are so thankful for our partners in the community who are working with us to change what's possible in cancer care.”
CHG’s Full Belly, Full Hearts pillar began at the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s damage to the hospitality industry. The program allowed CHG to lend a helping hand in the way they knew best: through food and drinks, and a familial atmosphere. Last March, the hospitality group began their charitable initiative by providing hot meals to both front line and laid off hospitality workers and their families who were most affected by the pandemic, eventually delivering over 10,000 meals.