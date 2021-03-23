Charleston Forum announces new board member

The Charleston Forum recently announced it is welcoming Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson to its board of directors.
“We’re thrilled for Solicitor Wilson to join the Charleston Forum’s board of directors,” said Brian Duffy, CEO of Charleston Forum. “Effective leaders have vision and courage, and Solicitor Wilson has both. We look forward to having her help shape the Forum’s efforts going forward.”
Wilson became the first woman to hold the office of Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. She was confirmed by the South Carolina State Senate on August 3, 2007.
“The Charleston Forum was created out of tragedy, but now we must focus on how we can come together to make a difference. I’m so thankful to use my experiences to work with the community to further the conversation about race in an open and honest discussion,” said Wilson.
Wilson is a career prosecutor. She graduated from Clemson University in 1989 and the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1992. After graduating from law school, she served as law clerk for the Honorable Don S. Rushing. She won the Law Enforcement Victim’s Advocate Solicitor of the Year Award and the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network’s Criminal Justice Award for outstanding service to victims.
The Charleston Forum is a community project that strives to provide a dialogue on race that moves the conversation forward, with no pre-set agenda but with a common purpose.
It began in 2016 as a group of local political, business, educational and religious leaders who wanted to provide an outlet to discuss race across many different topics. The Forum has received significant support from Charleston leaders including Mayor John Tecklenburg, former Mayor Joe Riley, Reverend Joe Darby, Pastor Eric Manning, and many others.