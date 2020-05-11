Charleston food banks receive donations as part of Farm Bureau Insurance statewide initiative

Farm Bureau Insurance agents in Charleston presented checks totaling $2,950 to two area food banks to help meet the increased demand for assistance due to the COVID-19 crisis. Local food banks that received a donation include: East Cooper Community Outreach and Food Pantry of Edisto Island.
Agency Manager Robert Bozard and agents Ashley Creel, Joanne Carr, Michael Cochran and Rusty Ackerman delivered the checks to each food bank Thursday, May 7.
“We are so proud to be a small part of the good work that these dedicated groups are doing,” Bozard said. “ECCO and the Food Pantry of Edisto Island are helping hundreds of families each month, including some that have never needed assistance before the coronavirus pandemic.”
Farm Bureau Insurance agents are distributing donations across the state. The company is donating a total of $300,000 to food banks all across South Carolina. Each Farm Bureau Insurance office is selecting a local food bank to assist in their community.
“At South Carolina Farm Bureau we are committed to serving our rural communities, and I am excited that we are able to support the food banks with this donation,” South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company President Harry Ott said. “These food banks are a lifeline for so many and it is important for us to give back to them whenever possible, especially now in these unprecedented times.”
In addition to the statewide food bank donations, Farm Bureau Insurance announced in April that the company will provide a two-month premium credit to its personal auto insurance customers. Other assistance is also available for those impacted by the virus. For more information about the company’s COVID-19 response, visit SCFBIns.com/covid-19.