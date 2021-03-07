Charleston County Council hires new county attorney

Charleston County Council voted to hire Natalie Ham as county attorney on March 4. She is currently the general counsel for Charleston County School District and previously served as assistant city attorney for Columbia and assistant attorney general under Henry McMaster.
“On behalf of County Council, I am pleased to welcome Natalie Ham as the Charleston County Attorney,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie E. Pryor, Sr. “Ms. Ham brings both knowledge and experience to Charleston County. Her work with Charleston County School District, City of Columbia and South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has proven her ability as a government attorney and will benefit the citizens of Charleston County.”
“I’m thankful for the opportunity and excited to continue to serve the citizens of Charleston County in this new capacity,” Ham replied.
Ham holds a Bachelor of Science, Masters in Public Health and Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina. In addition, she is a member of the board of directors for the Charleston Symphony Orchestra, a member of the SC Bar’s Judicial Qualification Committee and a Riley Fellow Graduate of the Riley Institute’s Diversity Initiative. It is expected that she will begin her new role in April.