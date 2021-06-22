Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO discusses tourism with Mt Pleasant Chamber of Commerce

Tourism is well-known as an important part of the economy in the Lowcountry. Visitors help support local businesses and attractions. Helen Hill, CEO of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau spoke to the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce on June 17 about the impact of visitors on the community.
The purpose of the Visitors Bureau “is to create an overnight visitor, because we know that all the day trippers are great, but the real economic impact comes when somebody chooses to spend the night,” Hill said.
She described her organization as a public/private partnership. “We get our funds from three different areas,” she said. “We get about a third of it from local governments, we have 10 local governments in our community that support us, one of which is the Town Mount Pleasant, as well as Charleston County. Then we get about a third from the state, and then a third from the private sector, and so it makes for a really nice arrangement.”
Hill noted that the pandemic was obviously extremely challenging for the tourism industry, along with everyone else. “The great thing about our community, I think, was our elected leadership’s wisdom in closing the things that needed to close, but keeping open everything else that could stay open.”
Building on one’s brand was something Hill emphasized. “A research firm out of New York talks about how brand matters more than ever,” she said. Exploring, and exploiting, what makes the community special is vital, according to Hill. “It’s the history, it’s not necessarily the history like we have at Sumter, it’s more about the sense of place, when you are at Shem Creek, you know there’s not another place where you can see your seafood harvested and then go eat it.”
She said people travel for those kinds of experiences, as well as all the other unique family, outdoor activities, arts, culture, and shopping available here.
There’s a serious pent-up demand to travel, according to Hill. She said to think about the average traveler right now who is ready to go on a trip. “He’s going somewhere this summer….And the good news for our hotel resort partners, is people are still interested and are going to stay in a place where they don’t have to clean their room.”
In addition to leisure travelers Hill is confident that conferences and work related events will return to the Lowcountry. “We think meetings are going to come roaring back, especially in our community in the South. So how are we going to capitalize on all this? Well, the same ways that have been successful in the past are going to be successful today,” Hill said. Partnerships with top travel magazines, with AAA and similar organizations are part of the strategy.
A special challenge to the return of tourism has been air travel disruptions due to the pandemic. Hill said that non-stop flights are especially helpful, noting Jet Blue’s flights to the West Coast have been “wildly successful.”
“We have more nonstop cities than many communities that are three times our size, which is kind of unheard of. So that’s the way that we, the residents, get to benefit from the visitor. So our goal is to have as many nonstop cities as possible for your benefit and the benefit of our visitors.” Hill said.