Charleston Allergy & Asthma doctor returns to Lowcountry

After spending nine months away from the Lowcountry, Dr. Meredith Moore, a board-certified allergist/immunologist, has returned to Charleston Allergy & Asthma.
Moore specializes in all forms of immunotherapy, with a special interest in oral immunotherapy, and is available to see patients of all ages at Charleston Allergy & Asthma. Prior to relocating, Moore served Charleston Allergy & Asthma’s patients for four years.
“Charleston is where my family belongs,” Moore said. “I’ve received a better homecoming than I could’ve imagined, between patients, my co-physicians, staff and friends, my family is very lucky.”
Moore has treated patients with oral immunotherapy at Charleston Allergy & Asthma for three years. Food oral immunotherapy significantly reduces the risk of life-threatening allergic reactions for patients who have food allergies.
Moore earned her medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and served more than 20 years as an active-duty physician in the Air Force. She is board-certified in allergy, asthma and immunology in both pediatrics and adults.
To schedule a telehealth or in-person appointment with Moore, call 843-881-2030 or visit charlestonallergy.com.