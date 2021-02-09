CEO of Carolina One Real Estate Services ranked as top leader

T3 Sixty, a leading management, consulting and research firm, recently released its annual list of real estate’s most powerful and influential leaders and executives. For 2021, a total of 211 leaders were ranked by the Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) from brokerage, MLSs, technology companies and real estate brands all across America.
For 2021, Michael C. Scarafile, President and CEO of Carolina One Real Estate Services, was ranked 192nd on the SP200 list. Scarafile, a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, celebrates his 10th year as president of the company which has more than 1,000 agents and 14 Lowcountry offices that do nearly $2.8 billion in annual sales.
Scarafile sits on the boards of The Realty Alliance, a network of North America’s elite real estate firms, the Charleston Regional Development Alliance (CRDA), the tri-counties economic development agency and the Trident CEO Council. Additionally, Scarafile participates on the Executive Leadership Team as a member for American Red Cross and Trident Technical College fundraising.
He and his wife Julie live in Mount Pleasant with their two sons, Vito 11 and Leo 7. He enjoys reading, boating and volunteering at Mason Prep School.