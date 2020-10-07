You have permission to edit this article.
Celebrating National Health Care Supply Chain Week Oct.4-10

ecmc materials management

East Cooper Medical Center's Materials Management staff.

 Provided/ECMC

East Cooper Medical Center proudly celebrates Supply Chain Week and their Materials Management staff. 

National Health Care Supply Chain Week celebrates the hard-working health care supply chain professionals for their selfless dedication to high-quality patient care and exceptional contributions to their health care organizations and communities.

East Cooper Medical Center recognizes the hard work and dedication of the Materials Management staff who support every department throughout the hospital, every day.

