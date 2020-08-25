Causey's Barber Shop remains true to itself after 55 years

Among the colorful collection of things Danny Causey keeps is a small stack of $100 bills.
“As gifts,” Causey explains, for clients of his barber shop on their 100th birthday. It’s a token of appreciation, along with free haircuts for the rest of their life. Causey recently gave a longtime client his third free cut.
“Anyone who lives that long deserves a free haircut,” he says with a laugh. “We have some real old timers that’ve been with me from the start.”
That’s impressive devotion because the start was more than half of a century ago as Causey’s Barber Shop will celebrate its 55th anniversary next week.
The original location in the Sea Island Shopping Center on Ben Sawyer Boulevard remains mostly unchanged; it still doesn’t accept credit or debit cards, just cash and personal check. It’s seen minor updates — ivy no longer wraps around the walls like the outfield in Wrigley Field — but it remains a beacon of nostalgia in a town where very little of that remains.
“I’ve never believed too much in changing or moving around,” Causey said. “I think people appreciate that. I like it here. I like it how it’s always been.”
Causey, 77, is known simply as Mr. Causey around the shop these days. He doesn’t get in as often as he used to; his knees and legs won’t allow it. He still has about 12 regular clients he sees, by appointment only now. Some require house calls.
“They still get the same old haircut,” Causey said. “They don’t say if it’s good or not. They just don’t want to change how they look at their age.”
Causey wasn’t introduced to barbering. It wasn’t a family trade handed down from past generations. It was more so a necessity for he and his friends in the National Guard in the 1950s that one of them learn to properly cut hair.
“Everyone would be complaining about how bad their haircuts looked,” Causey remembers. “I had never cut hair before but I figured I could do better than that. So I started learning how to do it.”
Causey held different jobs before opening the shop. He worked as a carpenter and as an assistant to a plumber and an electrician. He didn’t enjoy any of it. He enjoyed playing checkers and talking sports with the ball game on the radio like he did in John Yancey’s old barber shop that used to be on Pitt Street in the Old Village neighborhood. Causey always liked the feel of that place. He modeled his own after it.
“It was just a good time,” Causey said. “I told him, ‘John, I kind of like what you’ve got here.’ I wouldn’t mind something of my own one day.”
Causey and a friend opened their own barber shop on Sept. 1, 1965, the fifth business to move into a shopping center that housed a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, an auto parts store, a liquor store and a laundry mat as neighbors. Causey’s partner retired after a year. He bought out his share and has run the place himself ever since. He’s opened the door at 6:30 a.m. every day and cut hair until 7 at night, on Saturdays too but never on Sunday.
“Sunday’s are for church,” he said.
Causey’s family has been lined throughout the business in different capacities. His father, Sam, never really worked in the shop but came by daily for 32 years to greet customers and chat. His wife, Peggy, cut hair for a while before moving to a nearby beauty shop. His son Donnie runs another Causey’s location and will likely soon take over the original shop. Even those who aren’t blood feel like family as most stick around for a while. Causey’s had second generation barbers, sons who cut hair in the same shop their father once did.
“We’ve had a lot of good personnel, a lot of good people in here over the years. That’s really what’s kept us in business,” Causey said. “It’s always been a family oriented kind of place. We catered mostly to children and older people. We just wanted people to enjoy coming by.”
Sandra Tollison is among the extended family. Causey calls her the backbone of the shop. They met in 1984, when her husband was selling barber supplies in the area. That was her in, and 36 years later she still hasn’t had an out.
“I can’t leave. All of the people here are like family,” Tollison said. “We all just got real attached to each other. Nobody ever really leaves. Nothing really changes around here.”
Except maybe the décor, certainly not the style but obviously the amount. Tollison just laughs at both because she, like Peggy, knows it’s all a little eccentric. A disorganized collage of sports memorabilia lines the place, wall to wall and across the ceiling too. You can spot pennants of well-known professional teams and lesser known colleges. There is a mounted deer wearing a hat from The Masters and pictures of trophy fish. Nothing ever really comes down. Stuff only goes up. Empty real estate is becoming hard to find for any additions.
The first item hung on the wall was a College of Charleston pennant, then one from The Citadel. There are now helmets and bobble heads, autographs and posters. There are top hats and ball caps, bar signs and street signs. Old coke bottles line shelves and commemorative figurines stand side by side each other. Not long after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016, a team employee sent Causey two commemorative blue leather baseball gloves. The collection is likely worth some money but Causey thinks it’s best served here, collecting dust in his shop.
“Something for everyone,” he said.
Peggy thinks the collection is tacky so she forbid him from decorating their other shop in similar fashion. Causey has reluctantly complied, somewhat; he has a few special edition Wheaties boxes on a shelf in the back of the other place.
“I like looking at all the stuff,” said 13-year-old Joseph Terry, who’s wearing a fresh back-to-school cut while waiting on his brother, Will, and father, Joe, to finish receiving their trims.
“And the ice cream,” Terry added with a fudge pop in his hand. Causey keeps an unusually large variety of treats stocked for the children. “The ice cream and the candy.”
The voice of Bobby Hartin leaks from a small radio tucked in the corner. Hartin is the longtime host of the local sports talk show Fan Talk. The show stirs up memories for Causey and he begins on a tangent about the time he and Hartin went to Super Bowl XXII to see Washington beat Denver.
There aren’t many major sporting events that Causey hasn’t attended. He used to take groups of 48 in buses to see the Braves play in Atlanta every summer. He did something similar every season for the Clemson-Carolina football game around Thanksgiving. He received tickets to The Masters for 20 years straight from a local car dealer that was a client. He’s attended World Series, college national championships; you name it, he’s probably been there and has some memorabilia in the shop to show you.
“I’ve been to everything I wanted to go to,” Causey said. “We’ve had some good times. My friends like the good tickets. The hardest tickets to get.”
There is a sign on Causey's door that say all friends are welcome. His friends include all sorts of local dignitaries who’ve frequented his shop over the years. Politicians, athletes, coaches, many of them are pictured on the walls. Local celebrities would visit often. Those from out of town would visit when they could. The Citadel basketball coach Les Robinson used to bring star college players, his and even those from other teams to get trimmed for games. Causey laughs now at the memory of winding up the barber chair up high enough that a 7-footer could lower his knees from his chest.
“The people make this place special,” Causey said. “It’s wonderful to think about the times we’ve had in here. I’ve just been here. Everyone else who’s come in all these years make it what it is.”
Causey originally hoped to give out 10 $100 bills. He’s given out six so far.
“I don’t know if we’ll make it to 10 now,” he admits.
But he’ll continue until he can’t. Because even after so much has changed in Mount Pleasant over the past 55 years, Causey, his clients and his collection remain the same. Causey wouldn't have it any other way.