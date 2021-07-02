Cassina Group Realtors recognized among best in the nation

Realtors from The Cassina Group, a major real estate company in the Charleston area were recently recognized as some of the best in the nation.
Four individuals and one team from Cassina Group were named to Real Trend’s 2021 America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list, which recognizes the top 1.5 percent of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States.
Honorees include Robertson Allen, Charles McIntosh, Jimmy Dye, Meghan Webster, and Team Spartina (which includes Realtors Greg Boger, Brook Griffin, Patty Mogul Riley, Kara Stringer, Kylene Sullivan, and Margaret Todd Truluck).
The individuals landed on the 2021 Individuals by Volume list, while Team Spartina was ranked on the 2021 Medium Teams by both sales and volume.
“We are so proud of our Realtors who were named to this exclusive list,” said Owen Tyler, managing broker and partner of The Cassina Group. “It is quite the honor and welcome recognition for the countless hours each of these individuals has invested into their profession.”
Despite the challenges that 2020 presented, The Cassina Group was able to have a record-breaking year with more than $385 million in closed sales. They look forward to another strong year in 2021, with more than $372 million in closed and pending sales so far this year.
The boutique agency has 38 full-time Realtors and consistently ranks as the No. 1 boutique firm in MLS by volume. For more information on The Cassina Group, visit www.TheCassinaGroup.com.