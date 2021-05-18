Carolina Youth Development Center appoints four new board members

The Carolina Youth Development Center recently announced the appointment of several community leaders to the CYDC Board of Directors. Joining the CYDC Board are: Matt Austin, Marvin Pendarvis, Andrea Clements and Christine Grillo.
CYDC Board Chair Rita Daily said, “They join the board as we begin development of our 2023-2028 strategic plan which will guide the direction of the organization into its next five year cycle.”
Matt Austin, an attorney at Nelson Mullins, focuses his practice on healthcare and white-collar litigation. Austin is also well-versed in human trafficking litigation.
State Representative Marvin Pendarvis joined The Peper Law Firm in January 2018, and since then has focused his practice on personal injury and criminal defense.
Andrea Clements is Director of Human Resources, Talent & Culture for Roper St. Francis Healthcare. In her role, she is responsible for creating and implementing effective human capital strategies as well as policies and programs that are aligned with the organization’s mission and drive performance.
Christine Grillo, is a Vice President at Merrill Lynch and has been the client relationship manager for the Southeast Coastal Market in Charleston for the past two years. In her role as CRM she manages all aspects of client service for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management clients.
Carolina Youth Development Center’s mission is to empower and equip our community’s children by providing a safe environment, educational support, and career readiness, in collaboration with families and community partners.
For more information visit CYDC.org .