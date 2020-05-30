Carolina One Real Estate welcomes Lance Morrison

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.