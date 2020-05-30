Carolina One Real Estate welcomes Lance Morrison

Carolina One Real Estate Services has welcomed Lance Morrison to one of the company’s 13 local sales offices.
A Newark, N.J. native, Morrison is a four-year veteran of The U.S. Submarine Service. Following his discharge from the Navy, Morrison earned a bachelor of arts degree in speech communications from UNC Wilmington and master of arts degrees in both business and human resources from Webster University in Charleston.
Morrison has lived in Charleston for the past 31 years, he's worked closely with building contractors and homeowners for more than 20 years as a contractor sales specialist with Lowes, Home Depot and Builders First Source. A resident of North Charleston, Morrison works from Carolina One’s Mount Pleasant Longpoint Road office. Married with one son and one grandson, Morrison is a self-proclaimed comedian, actor and singer.
Additionally, Morrison is an elder at his church and serves on the Homeowners Association board of his residential community.
